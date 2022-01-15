Four children killed, 6 others injured in a head-on-collision near Ahmedpur Sharqia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four children were killed and six others were injured in a head-on collision between a rickshaw and a truck near Musafir Khana in Ahmedpur Sharqia city of Bahawalpur on early Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources a truck was overturned due to visibility of dense fog on road and fell on a rickshaw near Musafir Khana in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

The collision was severe that the rickshaw was crushed, killing four children on the spot and injured six others, a private news channel reported.

After the accident rescue and Edhi ambulances reached on the site. All the victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way to school when a truck fell on the rickshaw.