Four Children killed in Khuzdar School Bus Blast, Interior Minister strongly condemns attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the bomb blast on a school bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar, which killed four innocent children and injured several others.

In a statement, the minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident.

“We share the pain of the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi called the attackers "barbaric" and said they deserve no mercy.

“The enemy has shown extreme cruelty by targeting innocent children. This is a shameful attempt to destabilize the country,” he added.

He further said that the entire nation stands united against such conspiracies.

“We will defeat every plan to spread fear and chaos. Our full support is with the families of the victims.”

The minister also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.