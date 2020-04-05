Four children killed, one injured in Hangu wall collapse

HANGU, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and other injured in a wall collapse incident that occurred in Dera Mati Khail of Hangu area, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, province of Pakistan.

According to police reports, four children and an aged man were sitting alongside the wall of their house when it fell on them due to poor construction.

As a result, some four children including a girl died on the spot. The injured and dead, residing in a house of Ghulan Nabi, have been shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Further Investigations are underway.