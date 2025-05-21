Open Menu

Four Children Killed, Several Injured In Balochistan's Khuzdar Bus Blast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:37 AM

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

Area has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected from scene, says Khuzdar deputy commissioner

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) At least four children were killed and several others injured in a blast targeting a bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar confirmed the death of four children in the explosion and said that the injured have been shifted to CMH Khuzdar for medical treatment.

He added that the area has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected from the scene.

