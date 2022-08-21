Four children killed, two injured in landmine explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Four children were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a landmine exploded in a nearby village on Sunday.

Talking to APP, Civil Defence Officer Narowal Asim Wahla said that some children were bathing in floodwater near Nullah Dek in Sakrur village when they spotted a landmine and started to play with it, when it went off.

As a result of which, Fiaz Ali (16), Kalu (10), Muhammad Nawaz (12) and Muhammad Mustafa (15) died on the spot while Azhar Iqbal (12) and Aymaan Fatima (9) sustained critical injuries.

The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Narowal formedical treatment.