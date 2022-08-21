UrduPoint.com

Four Children Killed, Two Injured In Landmine Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Four children killed, two injured in landmine explosion

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Four children were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a landmine exploded in a nearby village on Sunday.

Talking to APP, Civil Defence Officer Narowal Asim Wahla said that some children were bathing in floodwater near Nullah Dek in Sakrur village when they spotted a landmine and started to play with it, when it went off.

As a result of which, Fiaz Ali (16), Kalu (10), Muhammad Nawaz (12) and Muhammad Mustafa (15) died on the spot while Azhar Iqbal (12) and Aymaan Fatima (9) sustained critical injuries.

The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Narowal formedical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Died Narowal Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

7 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

16 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

16 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

16 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.