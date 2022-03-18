UrduPoint.com

Four Children, Woman Die In Karachi Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people, including four children, died in a fire that broke out in the slums of the Shantinagar area of Karachi on Thursday.

Police officials said the fire broke out in a shack and soon engulfed other huts in the area.

The dead included 9-year-old Kamran, 11-year-old Farhan, 12-year-old Saima and 8-year-old Tayyaba. One of the children succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital.

Police added that the fire brigade reached the spot and put out the blaze and that five huts were destroyed in the incident. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

