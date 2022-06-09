Four Chilghoza Processing units provided to different communities

The ministry of climate change have provided as many as four Chilghoza Processing units to the different communities of Balochistan under the project 'Reversing Deforestation and Forest Degradation in High Chilghoza Pine Forests-Balochistan'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The ministry of climate change have provided as many as four Chilghoza Processing units to the different communities of Balochistan under the project 'Reversing Deforestation and Forest Degradation in High Chilghoza Pine Forests-Balochistan'.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22, around 8,443 households (includes 6,679 men and 1,764 women) have directly benefited from the project out of the total 25,000 households targeted in the project.

Assisted Natural Regeneration on 2153 hectares land in 14 valleys through 48 enclosures (4 million seedlings) achieved out of the 3,600 hectares targeted in the project.

Total of 600 sets of Chilghoza cone collection and storage tools procured against the target of 100 sets, 296 Gasifiers and 2,100 fuel efficient stoves are distributed.

The local communities have planted fruit and forest seedlings on 653 hectares (653,000 plants). The government has been also prepared management plans for Chilghoza forests over 26,000 hectares land.