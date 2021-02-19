Four CHM doctors suspended for negligence

Director General Health Sindh suspended four doctors of civil hospital Mithi (CHM) after an inquiry to probe charges of negligence that allegedly led to demise of 17 year old Gul Hassan Junejo

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Health Sindh suspended four doctors of civil hospital Mithi (CHM) after an inquiry to probe charges of negligence that allegedly led to demise of 17 year old Gul Hassan Junejo.

The relatives of deceased youth and civil society were on protest for 9 days demanding justice for the bereaved family of Gul Hassan who was admitted for treatment of a minor ailment at civil hospital Mithi. The relative blamed that negligence of duty doctors resulted in the death of the young Gul. PPP's elected representatives MNA Dr Mehash Kumar Malani and MPA Muhammad Qasim Soomro visited the sit in and informed the protesters that Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon following the report of the inquiry committee suspended four doctors Dr. Sham Das, Dr. Abdul Malik, Dr. Ramesh Kumar and Dr. Akram Shaikh.