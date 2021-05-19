Four citizens held on violation of Covid-19 SOPs

District administration arrested four citizens on charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on 27 citizens without face masks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :District administration arrested four citizens on charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on 27 citizens without face masks.

According to official sources, nine buses were also impounded as these were found ignoring SOPs. Similarly, three business centres were also sealed. The business centres were operating business after 8 pm. Overall, Rs 86,000 fine was imposed on COVID-19 violators.