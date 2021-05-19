UrduPoint.com
Four Citizens Held On Violation Of Covid-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :District administration arrested four citizens on charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on 27 citizens without face masks.

According to official sources, nine buses were also impounded as these were found ignoring SOPs. Similarly, three business centres were also sealed. The business centres were operating business after 8 pm. Overall, Rs 86,000 fine was imposed on COVID-19 violators.

