UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Civilians Injured In Indian Troops Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation: DG ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:32 PM

Four civilians injured in Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Wednesday said the Indian Army Troops targetted civilian population in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Wednesday said the Indian Army Troops targetted civilian population in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) .

In a tweet, he said due to Indian troops' indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians including two women and two children got critically injured. He went on to mention that the injured citizens were evacuated to nearby medical facility.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire, he added.

The injured included Nasreen, age 26 years, Sandhara village, Rabia, 24 years, Dera Sher Khan, Munshi,7 years, Bamroch, Momna,7 years, Dera Sher Khan.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Army ISPR Women

Recent Stories

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

4 minutes ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

12 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

23 minutes ago

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

28 minutes ago

Discounted Spark 5 Pro: TECNO’s Pre-Hype Offer f ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.