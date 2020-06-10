Four civilians injured in Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Wednesday said the Indian Army Troops targetted civilian population in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) .

In a tweet, he said due to Indian troops' indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians including two women and two children got critically injured. He went on to mention that the injured citizens were evacuated to nearby medical facility.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire, he added.

The injured included Nasreen, age 26 years, Sandhara village, Rabia, 24 years, Dera Sher Khan, Munshi,7 years, Bamroch, Momna,7 years, Dera Sher Khan.