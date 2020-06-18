UrduPoint.com
Four Civilians Martyred In Indian Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:57 AM

Four civilians martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

Indian army targeted civilian population at Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter villages in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control but Pakistan Army troops gave befitting response to Indian firing.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Four innocent civilians including a woman embraced shahadat while one civilian got injured when Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked firing in ceasefire violations at Line of control here on Thursday.

The Indian army targeted civilian population at Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter villages in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.

According to DG ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

On other hand, India had lost 20 army soldiers during staff-off at border with China but there was complete silence on the part of the Indian leadership.

The latest information said that finally two foreign ministers of both China and India spoke on the phone and agreed to abide by existing bilateral agreements to ensure peace and tranquillity on their disputed Himalayan border.

Indian analysts were divided on the next steps, but there were less strident voices that wanted New Delhi to refrain from joining a US-led anti-China bloc, not least because agreements with China were predicated on a presumption of neutrality.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to establish tranquility and vowed to implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely.

The Indian statement further said that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.

