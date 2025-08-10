Open Menu

Four Clinics Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Four clinics sealed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Health Department sealed four clinics during an anti-quackery inspection drive in Mangowal and Gakhar Kalan union councils.

Health CEO Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim said inspections were made at six clinics to check for illegal allopathic practice and regulatory compliance.

Zohaib Clinic, Munir Clinic, Dental consultant Clinic, and Sanwal Clinic were found operating without qualified practitioners and without licences from the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

All four clinics were sealed, while one clinic was served a warning notice. Cases have been referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for legal action.

