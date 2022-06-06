Four coaches of Lahore bound train derail near Karachi Cantt. Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Four coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express were derailed near Karachi Cantt. Station soon after the train departed for Lahore on Monday.

According to spokesman for Railways, the Lahore bound train's four coaches including two economy, 1 AC Standard and 1 AC Sleeper derailed near Karachi Cantt.

Station when the train was running at 15kp/h speed.

Fortunately no loss of life was caused due to the derailment of coaches while the relief work had been initiated.

The spokesman said soon the track would be cleared for rail traffic and 15 Up would depart for Lahore.