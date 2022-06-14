Four coal miners abducted in Spin Karez

As many as four coal miners were abducted in Spin Karez area of Quetta on Tuesday, according to the police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as four coal miners were abducted in Spin Karez area of Quetta on Tuesday, according to the police.

Three of the abducted persons belong to Chakwal, one to Swabi and one to Muzaffarabad, police added.

A case of abduction was registered at Hanna Urak police station, and search for the recovery of the miners was underway.