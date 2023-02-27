UrduPoint.com

Four Coal Miners Killed In Balochistan Firing Incident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:47 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

HARNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) At least four coal miners were killed and three others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at Khusth area of District Harnai on Monday.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

He also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

