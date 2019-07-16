UrduPoint.com
Four Collier's Bodies Recovered From Coalmine Collapse, Operation Underway For Other Miners Trapped In Degari: Secretary Mines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Mines Zahid Saleem on Tuesday said four bodies of collier have been pulled out from a coalmine during rescue operation in Degari, located in suburb area of Quetta while 11 miners trapped in the coalmine after accumulation of poisonous gas on Sunday night.

Talking to APP, he said all available resources were being utilized to pull out the miners from the coalmine and investigation would be conducted against responsibility persons of the incident in order to bring them to justice for provision of justice to mine workers.

"The miners were trapped on Sunday when poisonous gas accumulated in the mine that is 4000 feet deep", he said.

He said one miner alive took out from the coalmine during conducting rescue operation and operation is being continued to take out the bodies of five rest miners in the mine almost 4000 feet inside it under supervision of Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG, PDMA) Imran Zarkon.

He said rescue ambulances, medical team are also busy in rescue operation but personnel of rescue operation are facing difficulties due to accumulation of poisonous gas inside the coalmine while all out efforts were underway to pull out trapped collier from it.

Mines Secretary Zahid Saleem said Balochistan Mines Association and mines workers also protested against the incident to demand government to take action against responsibility of the incident while mines workers and its association ended their protesting after holding successful dialog with them in supervision of DG, PDMA Imran Zarkon.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has also taken notice of the incident of the coalmine and directed to take every possible measures to rescue the coalminers in the coalmine the other day.

