Four colliers die in Quetta mine collapse

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Four coal miners lost their lives on Saturday when an avalanche of mud collapsed on them in the coal mine in Shahrag area of Harnai district.

Chief Inspector mines Abdul Ghani said that the victims were working in the coalmine as a mud avalanche fell down on them which caused their death.

The official said the rescue team reached the site and took out the bodies from the coal mine.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities where the victims were identified as Abdul Nafay, Rafiullah, Mehmood Khan and Hikmatullah.

Abdul Ghani said the bodies of the deceased were sent to native town after completion of medico legal formalities.