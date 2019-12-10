UrduPoint.com
Four Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four unregistered housing societies here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four unregistered housing societies here on Tuesday.

FDA team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Ibrahim checked status of housing colonies and found four as illegal.

The team sealed colonies ---Omega Residensia near Chak No 3-Jb, Motorway Valley near Chak No 5-JB, Hussain Valley near Chak No 5-JG Sargodha Road and Eden Orchard Chak No 121-JB adjacent Sargodha Road.

The team demolished illegal constructions and registered cases against the owners.

