Four Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:56 PM
FDA enforcement team sealed four illegal housing schemes here in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) -:FDA enforcement team sealed four illegal housing schemes here in the city.
According to spokesperson on Friday,the teams conducted raids and found four illegal colonies--Al-Haram Town, Bilal Garden, Green city in chak no 117 and Azafi Abadi in chak no 121-JB.The teams sealed these colonies.
The teams also removed encroachments in Millat Town area, sealed a marble factory during the ongoing operation.