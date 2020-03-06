Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FDA enforcement team sealed four illegal housing schemes here in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) -:FDA enforcement team sealed four illegal housing schemes here in the city.

According to spokesperson on Friday,the teams conducted raids and found four illegal colonies--Al-Haram Town, Bilal Garden, Green city in chak no 117 and Azafi Abadi in chak no 121-JB.The teams sealed these colonies.

The teams also removed encroachments in Millat Town area, sealed a marble factory during the ongoing operation.