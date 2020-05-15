UrduPoint.com
Four Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:38 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies here Friday

All types of constructions including offices and boundary walls were demolished through heavy machinery.

The FDA enforcement team sealed Faisal Villas near Chak No 61-JB, Junaid Garden near Chak No 8-JB, Hussain Block near Chak No 217-RB and Naveed Park.

The developers have been directed to complete legal requirements before sale of plots.

