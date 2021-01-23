UrduPoint.com
Four Commit Suicides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Four persons have committed suicides in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a youth Umar Farooq resident of Chak No.70-JB committed suicide by shooting himself due to unknown reason, while another youth Zeeshan Shaukat resident of Raza Abad ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

Similarly, a youth Khalid Saleem committed suicide by hanging him with a rope in Samanabad whereas a young man Umar Shafiq ended his life by swallowingpoison pills in Judgewala.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

