Four confirmed, 601 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Four new confirmed and 601 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case each was reported from Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan.

All suspect cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 193 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 188 patients were discharged and currently five ones are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and thestaff recovered dengue larvae from 3,341 places during the last seven days.