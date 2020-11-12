UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Confirmed, 601 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Four confirmed, 601 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Four new confirmed and 601 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case each was reported from Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan.

All suspect cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 193 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 188 patients were discharged and currently five ones are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and thestaff recovered dengue larvae from 3,341 places during the last seven days.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Mianwali January From Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

14 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

43 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

47 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

16 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.