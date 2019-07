Police have registered a case against four contractors for using substandard material in the construction of triple storey shopping plaza which collapsed yesterday due to heavy rain in Kamaanwala village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have registered a case against four contractors for using substandard material in the construction of triple storey shopping plaza which collapsed yesterday due to heavy rain in Kamaanwala village.

In the incident, ten people were injured seriously.

According to police, those contractors were booked include: Ashfaq, Asghar, Arif and Anees.

Police are investigating.