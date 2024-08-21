Open Menu

Four Cops Awarded Commendation Certificates, Prizes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:26 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has awarded Commendation Certificates and cash prizes to four police officials in recognition of their outstanding performance while fighting against the dacoits

The CPO awarded these certificates in a formal ceremony in which police officers as well as recipients were also present.

The recipients included SHO City Tandlianwala police station Inspector Basharat, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Farhan of Chak Jhumra police station, constable Zaheer and constable Ali Sher.

