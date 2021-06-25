UrduPoint.com
Four Cops Booked Over Death Of Citizen During Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have registered a case against four cops including three SHOs over death of citizen during police custody.

According to details, Elite Force Tibba Sultan Pur had stopped two persons riding on motorcycle at Mailsi road two days back over suspecion.

The motorcyclists tried to flee while police caught one them namely Muhammed Riaz Baloch resident of Khairpur Tamewali in injured condition and handed over to Tibba Sultan Pur police.

Tibba police brought him to rural health center for medical treatment and took him back after he left well.

Additional SHO Tibba Sultan Pur Adnan Tipu called the SHO Karampur Farooq Ramzan, SHO Meeran Pur Irfan Ashraf and Muhammad Younus ASI Karampur which used to interrogate from the arrested person.

They were taking Riaz to Mailsi through Rescue 1122 after his condition deteriorated again and he died on way to hospital.

Tibba Sultan Pur police registered the case against the four police officials over delay in shifting the injured to hospital.

The police cops were suspended from service while teams constituted for the arrest of the accused.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab directed to arrest the involved police officers within 24 hours.

