Four cops get life imprisonment for killing two citizens in fake police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Multan Muhammad Ayaz Thursday sentenced four police officers to life imprisonment in a fake police encounter case in which two citizens were killed few years back.

A police official confirmed the news stating that four officials including ex-SHO Basti Malook inspector Abrar Gujjar, sub inspector Mukhtar, ASI Mahmood Iqbal and ASI Zafar were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

He, however, contradicted reports in some sections of media suggested that police helped the four policemen escape explaining that all the four policemen were on bail.

They might have left the court room before announcement of decision, he added.

Two citizens Imran Raza and Ghulam Shabbir were reported to have been killed in a police encounter in May 2020 in Basti Malook police area of Multan.

However, deceased Ghulam Shabbir's widow Kausar Mai and Imran Raza's brother Aun Raza had filed private complaint in the court complaining that the two were killed in a fake police encounter. Their counsels Mian Farooq and Asif Ali Chaudhry pleaded the case on behalf of complainants.

On Thursday, the court awarded life imprisonment to the four police officials.