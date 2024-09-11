Four Cops Held For Bribe
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Four constables were arrested for releasing an accused after accepting
bribe from him.
Police said here Wednesday that four officials- Muhammad Yasin, Liaqat,
Faisal and Nadeem posted at Sandal Bar police station were seen taking
bribe of Rs 10,000 from under-custody accused Shahbaz for his release
in a video which went viral on social media.
Taking notice of the incident, CPO Kamran Adil ordered the arrest of police
officials.
Further investigation was underway.
