Four cops held for bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Four constables were arrested for releasing an accused after accepting

bribe from him.

Police said here Wednesday that four officials- Muhammad Yasin, Liaqat,

Faisal and Nadeem posted at Sandal Bar police station were seen taking

bribe of Rs 10,000 from under-custody accused Shahbaz for his release

in a video which went viral on social media.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Kamran Adil ordered the arrest of police

officials.

Further investigation was underway.