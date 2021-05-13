UrduPoint.com
Four Cops Injured As Drug Peddlers Attacked On Police Party During Raid

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Four cops injured as drug peddlers attacked on police party during raid

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Four police employees sustained injuries as drug peddlers attacked on police party during raid on late Wednesday night.

According to police sources, Kot Addu police on a tip of raided at distillery owned by notorious drug peddler Rasheed Klasra at Ehsanpur mouza Hanjrai last night.

Meanwhile, the drug peddler along with dozens of other outlaws attacked on police party in which four police employees sustained injuries and the outlaws fled away by snatching huge quantity of recovered wine.

The outlaws also snatched weapon from police party by held them hostage.

Upon receiving the information, heavy police contingent reached on the spot and arrested seven outlaws including drug peddler.

The injured cops including Ismail, Irfan, Munir and Ashraf were shifted to Daira Deen Panah hospital.

