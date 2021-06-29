UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Cops Of Battagram Police Suspended Over Illegal Recruitment

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Four cops of Battagram police suspended over illegal recruitment

District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Mahmood Tuesday suspended four policemen and women who were proven guilty of illegal recruitment after departmental inquiry

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Mahmood Tuesday suspended four policemen and women who were proven guilty of illegal recruitment after departmental inquiry.

While talking to the media, DPO Battagram Tariq Mahmood said that they have suspended four policemen and women from police service who were found guilty of accepting the bribe by using political contacts for recruitment in Battagram police.

He further said, we have a zero-tolerance policy on merit for hiring in the police department and the merit policy for inductions of individuals with high moral and character values will be followed.

The suspended policemen were including two male constables Alamzeb No. 468, Basheer No. 239 one female constable Najma Bibi and one class IV Izhar Hussain Shah. Two constables belonged to Battagram, one from Mansehra and one from Nowshera.

The people of Battagram have appreciated DPO for taking action against illegal recruitment in police department and said that they were needing such change in the police department by providing justice to the masses and build confidence in the police.

Related Topics

Police Male Mansehra Nowshera Women Moral Media From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Minister condoles with family of Dr Altaf Hussain

1 second ago

Top German Diplomat Looking to Engage Russia, Chin ..

4 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

24 minutes ago

UN report highlights lack of justice for migrants ..

4 minutes ago

European, US stocks gain as traders mull recovery, ..

4 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers protest at Sindh Assembly's gate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.