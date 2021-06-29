Four cops of Battagram police suspended over illegal recruitment

District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Mahmood Tuesday suspended four policemen and women who were proven guilty of illegal recruitment after departmental inquiry

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 )

While talking to the media, DPO Battagram Tariq Mahmood said that they have suspended four policemen and women from police service who were found guilty of accepting the bribe by using political contacts for recruitment in Battagram police.

He further said, we have a zero-tolerance policy on merit for hiring in the police department and the merit policy for inductions of individuals with high moral and character values will be followed.

The suspended policemen were including two male constables Alamzeb No. 468, Basheer No. 239 one female constable Najma Bibi and one class IV Izhar Hussain Shah. Two constables belonged to Battagram, one from Mansehra and one from Nowshera.

The people of Battagram have appreciated DPO for taking action against illegal recruitment in police department and said that they were needing such change in the police department by providing justice to the masses and build confidence in the police.