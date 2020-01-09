Four cops transferred in Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of four police officers with immediate effect

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of four police officers with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Muhammad Kamran Zaman has been transferred and posted as DSP Chung Lahore while SDPO Chung Lahore Fakhar Basheer Raja as SDPO Sarwar Road Cantonment Lahore.

Muhammad Tauseef has been posted as SDPO Burki Lahore and Syed Mostahsan Ali Shah as DSP CIA Model Town Lahore.