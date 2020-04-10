Four coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 163 as four new local transmission cases were reported here on Friday.

According to data updated on Friday, out of 163 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 163 confirmed cases, one patient has so for been recovered and discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while two patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 160 patients are under treatment.