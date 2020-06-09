UrduPoint.com
Four Courts Of Hazara Division Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Four couts of Hazara Division were sealed here on Tuesday after confirmation of COVID-19 in an employee including courts of additional session judge and family courts

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Four couts of Hazara Division were sealed here on Tuesday after confirmation of COVID-19 in an employee including courts of additional session judge and family courts.

After confirmation of COVID-19 test positive of a court's employee Additional Session Judge, Family court and two other courts of Civil judges were sealed and samples of remaining employees have also been taken for Coronavirus. The test results of the employees are expected within two days.

During the last 48 hours four more patients of COVID-19 have lost their lives in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), nine patients out of 47 were declared critical and four were on ventilators.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ehsan Aurangzeb said number of the COVID-19 positive patients have crossed figure of 500 in the division where 216 patients have been admitted to ATH.

He said a totoal of 26 patients lost their lives due to the virus, while the number of Coronavirus infected doctors and paramedical staff of ATH is also increasing day by day.

He said Abbottabad is the most affected district by COVID-19 in the Hazara division, adding, they have also started Coronavirus testing facility in ATH.

