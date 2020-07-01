UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Cousins Fear Drowned In Chenab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Four cousins fear drowned in Chenab

Four teenage students, who are stated to be cousins, were feared drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Four teenage students, who are stated to be cousins, were feared drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that the students went mussing while they were swimming in the river this noon.

He informed that they belonged to Sammey Wala, Sheh Sultan and their ages are between 15 to 18 years.

On being altered, Rescue 1122 water search teams and an ambulance were dispatched to the site , he said adding that the operation was launched immediately.

The missing students were identified as Ansar (18), Faiz Rasool (16), Mohsin (15) and Fayyaz (16), the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Water SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

25 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

1 hour ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

1 hour ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

1 hour ago

Halim Adil Shaikh urges PPP leaders to stop playin ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.