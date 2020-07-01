Four cousins fear drowned in Chenab

(@FahadShabbir)

Four teenage students, who are stated to be cousins, were feared drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Four teenage students, who are stated to be cousins, were feared drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that the students went mussing while they were swimming in the river this noon.

He informed that they belonged to Sammey Wala, Sheh Sultan and their ages are between 15 to 18 years.

On being altered, Rescue 1122 water search teams and an ambulance were dispatched to the site , he said adding that the operation was launched immediately.

The missing students were identified as Ansar (18), Faiz Rasool (16), Mohsin (15) and Fayyaz (16), the spokesperson concluded.