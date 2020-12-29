UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Cousins Killed Over Land Dispute In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Four cousins killed over land dispute in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed when a clash occurred between the cousins in village Moskai of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

Police said cousins belonging to Daood Moskai family resorted to firing on each other over a dispute of land in Mir Ali during morning hours.

As result of the firing, four people happened to be the cousins, died on the scene. The dead were identified as Tehsin Ullah, Sami Ullah, Samiul Haq and Bilal.

After the incident, police has reached on the spot and collected evidences for investigation.

A case was registered at Mir Ali police station.

Related Topics

Dead Firing North Waziristan Police Police Station Died Family

Recent Stories

Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to ge ..

10 minutes ago

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

53 minutes ago

AUS research team receives US patent for novel bre ..

1 hour ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

China registers 27 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.