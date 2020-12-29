Four cousins killed over land dispute in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed when a clash occurred between the cousins in village Moskai of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

Police said cousins belonging to Daood Moskai family resorted to firing on each other over a dispute of land in Mir Ali during morning hours.

As result of the firing, four people happened to be the cousins, died on the scene. The dead were identified as Tehsin Ullah, Sami Ullah, Samiul Haq and Bilal.

After the incident, police has reached on the spot and collected evidences for investigation.

A case was registered at Mir Ali police station.