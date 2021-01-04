UrduPoint.com
Four COVID-19 Patients Lost Lives In ATH Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Four COVID-19 patients lost lives in ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed four more lives in one day at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad. The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has reached 140.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 22 patients have been admitted to the Coronavirus ward and 5 patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

The dead patients of Coronavirus including two males and two females were identified as Muhammad Muzafar, Muhammad Raza, Mah Pari and Jawaria Bibi. All four ill-fated belonged to Abbottabad.

The more lethal second wave of Coronavirus has gripped district Abbottabad where the number of positive cases has surged rapidly.

In district Abbottabad due to the negligence of masses and violation of Coronavirus SOPs the spread of the disease is becoming more lethal and the number of the COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day where the total number of the patients were 3141 while 2847 patients have recovered, the total number of active Coronavirus cases were 158 while 140 people have lost lives.

The health department has conducted 32364 Coronavirus tests, 27778 were negative, 3141 were positive and the results of 796 are still awaited.

District administration has screened 166 educational institutions where 10218 Coronavirus tests were conducted, 564 positive cases were reported from educational institutions, 2633 teachers and 7585 students were also screened.

District Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur are the top three with the highest ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara division, particularly district Abbottabad is the worst hit by the pandemic which was a couple of weeks on the top in all over the country with 40.2 percent of positive ratio.

