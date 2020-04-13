UrduPoint.com
Four COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Kohat: Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that four coronavirus patients on Monday recovered from disease after their tests described as negative

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that four coronavirus patients on Monday recovered from disease after their tests described as negative.

In a statement , he said that the government has adopted best arrangements in hospitals to fight against COVID-19 patients.

He advised the people to adopt preventative measures and followed social distancing to control spread of coronavirus.

" KP govt doing its best to provide all kinds of protection to healthcare community who are fighting on frontline against the pandemic", Ziaullah said and added that the government has provided protective kits, face masks, gloves among health officials in Kohat district.

'We must protect our doctors, nurses & other front-line medical workers at all costs. KP govt focused on protecting medical community in current situation due to COVID19", he said.

