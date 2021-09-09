Four COVID patients die, 140 test positive in Hyderabad

Four more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 535 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Four more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 535 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 140 people were tested coronavirus positive till Wednesday night with 7% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1778 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1778 active cases,1734 are isolated at homes while 44 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 2004 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 140 cases were reported as positive with 7% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 503153 people had received first jab while 199611 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 4709 people were received first jab while 3869 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.