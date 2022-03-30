Four criminal gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police have busted four gangs -- Shahbaz alias Shabaja, Mohsin alias Mohsnu, Subhan alias Sujanu and Zeeshan alias Shani -- involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its 14 members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson Khurrum, SHO City Daska police station Inspector Riaz Ahmed, along with a police team, under the supervision of DSP City Circle Daska Rana Muhammed Jamil, by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced the accused.

Police have arrested the accused gang's members, Shahbaz alias Shabaja, Javed Iqbal, Waqas alias Bhutto, Uzman, Mohsin, Usman, Zeeshan, Subhan alias Sujanu, Usman, Ameer Hamza, Zeeshan alias Shani, Muhammed Irfan, Muhammed Usman and Muzaffar.

The police also recovered three cars, 13 motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one buffalo, one goat, five mobile-phones, millions of rupees in cash, illicit weapons and other valuable from the accused.

Police said the accused were wanted by the police in more than 28 cases of theft and robbery.