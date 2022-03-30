UrduPoint.com

Four Criminal Gangs Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Four criminal gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police have busted four gangs -- Shahbaz alias Shabaja, Mohsin alias Mohsnu, Subhan alias Sujanu and Zeeshan alias Shani -- involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its 14 members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson Khurrum, SHO City Daska police station Inspector Riaz Ahmed, along with a police team, under the supervision of DSP City Circle Daska Rana Muhammed Jamil, by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced the accused.

Police have arrested the accused gang's members, Shahbaz alias Shabaja, Javed Iqbal, Waqas alias Bhutto, Uzman, Mohsin, Usman, Zeeshan, Subhan alias Sujanu, Usman, Ameer Hamza, Zeeshan alias Shani, Muhammed Irfan, Muhammed Usman and Muzaffar.

The police also recovered three cars, 13 motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one buffalo, one goat, five mobile-phones, millions of rupees in cash, illicit weapons and other valuable from the accused.

Police said the accused were wanted by the police in more than 28 cases of theft and robbery.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Robbery Circle Buffalo Daska From Million

Recent Stories

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees fo ..

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Germany Ready for T ..

4 minutes ago
 UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

24 minutes ago
 China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

21 minutes ago
 Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

24 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

24 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.