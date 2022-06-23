UrduPoint.com

Four Criminal Gangs Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Four criminal gangs busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The teams of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have apprehended four criminal gangs involved in series of gun point snatching, robberies and motorbike theft incidents, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said a police team of Tarnol arrested two members of a snatchers' gang involved in numerous incidents. The accused were identified as Said Ahmed Alias Sadu and Muhammad Noor.

Mobile phones, one bike and a weapon with ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said, adding cases against the accused have been registered at Tarnol police station and further investigation was underway.

Likewise, Lohi Bher police team has busted a gang of motorbikes' thieves. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Shoaib, Ghazanfar Hussain, Shah Zaib and Jamil Ur Rehman. Four stolen bikes and spare parts were recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, he said the accused had confessed their involvement in numerous bike theft incidents in different areas of Lohi Bher police station.

The spokesman said one of the police teams arrested seven accused of a notorious criminal gang known as Shal Dazz gang who were identified as Dolat alias Shal dazz (gang leader), Shahid Gujjar, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Razzaq, Qari Zahid, Aziz Bacha and Qari Javed.

The accused were involved in numerous incidents of house and shop robberies in different areas of PS Sabzi Mandi and Noon.

Similarly, another police team also arrested three accused of a criminal Qari Gang who was involved in numerous street crime incidents in areas of Koral and Khanna police stations. The accused have been identified as Qari Sher Zaman (gang leader), Shahid Khan and Wali Ullah.

Motorbikes, four 30 bore pistols with ammunition and cash have been recovered from the accused. 08 cases of robberies have been registered against the accused at different police stations while further investigation was underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens was the prime responsibility of the ICT police and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

