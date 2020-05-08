UrduPoint.com
Four Criminals Arrested During Search Operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Qadirabad, Ahmed Pura, Javed Nagar, Qasimpur Colony, Mughalpura and suburban areas respectively in premises of Seetal Marri and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 66 people.

The teams arrested four criminals and recovered drugs and kites during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the respective police stations, police sources added.

