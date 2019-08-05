UrduPoint.com
Four Criminals Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Arifwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Four criminals arrested, narcotics recovered in Arifwala

The City police of Arifwala have arrested four criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal arms

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The City police of Arifwala have arrested four criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal arms.

According to the details, police launched crackdown against suspects on a tip-off near west railway crossing point and arrested two accused Irfan and Munawar and recovered 940 gram hashish from their possession.

An other raid police arrested Abdullah and Nasir red handed and recovered two pistols 30 bore with rounds.

The police registered the separate cases against them.

