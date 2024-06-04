Four Criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested four criminals,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations raided various localities and netted Wasif,Waheed,Shahid and Khaleel and recovered 2 kg hashish,1 kg opium,three guns and four pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.