Four Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested four criminals,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations raided various localities and netted Wasif,Waheed,Shahid and Khaleel and recovered 2 kg hashish,1 kg opium,three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC phase-II to grow business links between Pak-China: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Body formed to probe death of patient in emergency of MRHSM hospital, three suspended11 minutes ago
-
LRH postpones facilities of all elective surgeries on Sehat Card: Notification20 minutes ago
-
CPWB stresses collective commitment to support, protect children affected by aggression20 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Court awards three times death sentence, 12 years imprisonment in triple murder cas ..21 minutes ago
-
KP Governor grieved over death of 11 labourers in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign underway1 hour ago
-
Van-rickshaw collision in Sanghar claims 1 life, several injured2 hours ago
-
Pak PWD abolition a step towards removing rot eating our system: PM2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 298,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
KP Governor emphasis for collective efforts for country's economy stability12 hours ago
-
PM grieved over loss of lives in coal mine gas suffocation incident12 hours ago