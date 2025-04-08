Open Menu

Four Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four criminals and recovered

valuables worth Rs 2.1 million from their possession.

In a crackdown, Atta Shaheed police raided at different localities and netted

four criminals identified as Aurangzeb, Irfan, Ansar and Shoaib and recovered

valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.

