Four Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four criminals and recovered
valuables worth Rs 2.1 million from their possession.
In a crackdown, Atta Shaheed police raided at different localities and netted
four criminals identified as Aurangzeb, Irfan, Ansar and Shoaib and recovered
valuables from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain be closed due to water scarcity from Apr 9 to 176 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's resource corridor primed to reshape global supply chains, attract investment: Dar16 minutes ago
-
IIOJK; Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir condemns mysterious mishap in seminary26 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from Mar 9 to 1726 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down over old enmity26 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete cotton thinning within 30 days:FAC56 minutes ago
-
B.A Nasir posted as IG Motorway12 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Lahore12 hours ago
-
Underage Bengali robbery gang busted13 hours ago
-
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 700 Afghan nationals detained in Attock13 hours ago
-
Literary icon Mrs. Naeem Fatima visits NBF13 hours ago