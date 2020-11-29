UrduPoint.com
Four Criminals Held During Search Operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to the details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Old Khanewal bus stand, Water Works road, Clock Tower Chowk, Alang Dolat Gate, Hussainagahi, Chah Barkatwala, Godri and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Daulat Gate and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams have combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 38 people.

The JTT teams also arrested four criminals and recovered drugs during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

