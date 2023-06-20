UrduPoint.com

Four Criminals In Police Uniform Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakpattan police arrested a notorious four-member inter-district gang of criminals who used to commit heinous crimes in police uniform and deprive citizens of cash and valuables.

The arrested gangsters have been identified as Iftikhar aka Khari, who served as their ringleader, along with his accomplices namely Riaz aka Rajju, Shafique aka Sheequi and Iqbal aka Bali.

The police recovered over Rs 7.5 million worth of valuables and hard cash from them, says a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The criminal gang, known for their audacity in wearing police uniforms during their unlawful activities, wreaked havoc on unsuspecting victims for a considerable period.

Recognizing the urgency to bring these criminals to justice, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wallayat formed a team that worked hard, besides employing the latest technology to trace the outlaws.

According to police records, this gang of criminals had been booked in 14 cases reported by the Sahiwal, Okara, and Faisalabad police.

The criminals were involved in dacoities, robberies, injuring a local journalist and attempting a highway robbery. The gangsters had also snatched a car valued at over Rs 6 million from a driver on SP Road.

During the operation, the police seized a cache of arms, a motorcycle and cash from the criminals.

Pakpattan Police reassure that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit ofjustice, and they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and securityof the masses", DPO Tariq Wallayat said.

