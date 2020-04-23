Four criminals killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) -:Four criminals, including two accused of murdering a five-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him, were killed in encounter with police on late Wednesday night.

According to civil lines police here on Thursday, two accused-- Umair and Ghulam Abbas allegedly sexually abused and killed two a minor Kutam Ali of Rafique colony few days back.The team arrested both the outlaws and went for recovery of weapon that was used in the crime.

When the team reached near Dera saein graveyard,atleast seven armed men opened fire on police party.

The team retaliated and killed four outlaws including Umair and Ghulam on the spot.

However, five other accomplices managed to escaped from the crime scene.

Two others were identified as Shahbaz and Umar. Shahbaz was wanted to police in more than 45 cases of various crimes,while Umar was wanted to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police in murder, attempt to murder and dacoity cases.

Police shifted the bodies to Allied Hospital. Further investigation was underway.