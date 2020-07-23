Four criminals nabbed, drugs, illegal weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :District police claimed to have arrested four criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, police have raided and arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1600 gram hashish, 105 litre wine and also unearthed a distillery. One illegal weapon holder was also nabbed by the police with a gun.