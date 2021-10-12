UrduPoint.com

Four Criminals Netted During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have apprehended four criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have apprehended four criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of the Additional Inspector General Punjab Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, police launched a crackdown across the district and nabbed four criminals including Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal and Khalil Ahmed respectively by Shehr Sultan, City Kot Addu and Sanawan police stations.

Police have also recovered two pistols, rounds, 48 bottles of imported wine and 1.4 kg Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, police sources added.

