Four criminals suspects booked in search and strike operation in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Gumbat Muzaffar Shah along with Station House Officer (SHO) Roman and a police force on Wednesday conducted Search and strike operations against criminal elements at different places of Billy Tang police station.

According to Kohat police, in the search operation four suspects were arrested while five guns, one Kalashnikov were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Kohat police registered cases against the arrested accused in Billy Tang police station.