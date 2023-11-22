Open Menu

Four Criminals Suspects Booked In Search And Strike Operation In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four criminals suspects booked in search and strike operation in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Gumbat Muzaffar Shah along with Station House Officer (SHO) Roman and a police force on Wednesday conducted Search and strike operations against criminal elements at different places of Billy Tang police station.

According to Kohat police, in the search operation four suspects were arrested while five guns, one Kalashnikov were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Kohat police registered cases against the arrested accused in Billy Tang police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat Criminals From

Recent Stories

Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m brida ..

Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m bridal attire

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

2 hours ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

2 hours ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

3 hours ago
Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

3 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan