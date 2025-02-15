Four critically hurt in Azizabad geyser explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Atleast four people, including three women were critically injured when a geyser blast completely destroyed a house in Karachi's Azizabad Block 2 on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the explosion occurred in the morning, leaving the four injured in Azizabad, private news channels reported.

Rescue authorities confirmed that the blast caused the house to be completely destroyed.

The reasons behind the explosion are yet to be ascertained.